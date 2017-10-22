Firth claims Nuclear Conference volleyball title

SALMON - To say that the Firth Lady Cougars have been on a roll is an understatement. In the Nuclear Conference regular season and tournament, the Cougars have lost one game. That is one game in a dozen matches on the season and they have beaten conference runner-up West Jefferson by a combined score of 12-0 in their four meetings.

That was the final outcome of the District 6, Nuclear Conference finals on Saturday, another 3-0 pasting of West Jefferson behind the play of the usual suspects for the Cougars. For the record, the Cougars are 36-1 in games against conference foes in their twelve matches on the season.

