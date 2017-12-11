Firth Community Christmas Concert well attended

The 16th annual Firth Community Christmas Concert took place on Sunday evening in Firth. More than 500 people were in the audience.

The annual concert is sponsored by the churches in Firth—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Bethel Lutheran and Firth Tabernacle Assembly of God.

During the concert, the 60-members of the Community Orchestra performed "A Christmas Festival" by LeRoy Anderson and "Sing We Now of Christmas," the overture from the "Wonder of Christmas." The Firth High School Choir sang with the orchestra during "A Christmas Festival."

Students in the choirs of the Firth Middle School and the A.W. Johnson Elementary as well as the youth and adult choirs also performed.

