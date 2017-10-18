Firth Cougars into semi-finals in volleyball

FIRTH - The Firth Cougars have been riding a high all season long, at least when it comes to Nuclear Conference volleyball. They have lost one game all season, but they never lost a match to a conference foe, earning the top seed int he tournament.

Tournament play began on Tuesday night as the Cougars took on the North Fremont Huskies and as expected, it wasn't much of a contest as the Cougars showed they are still at the top of their game with a straight set win by the scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-15.

