Firth crushes Soda Springs
By:
FRED DAVIS
Friday, October 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
POCATELLO - The Firth Cougars showed everyone what most people already knew. They are a very good football team when all the parts are together and assembled like a high powered engine.
The addition of running back Victor Burkhart to the starting lineup after a four week hiatus due to an injury simply made them a team without any holes or weaknesses as they powered their way to a 54-0 win over the hapless Soda Springs Cardinals.
