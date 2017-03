Firth won't be returning from the state tournament with a fourth straight 2A championship, but the Cougars will still have a chance to add some hardware to the trophy case after beating Declo 57-53 on Friday.

The Cougars will take on Melba at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday in the consolation finals.

See the full story on Firth's win over Declo in Saturday's Morning News.