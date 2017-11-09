Firth dominates Nuclear Conference All Star Volleyball team

FIRTH - Led by a pair of seniors who were named as the Co-Players of the Year, the Firth Lady Cougars dominated the All Conference Volleyball team for the Nuclear Conference.

Ashlee Adams and Cammie Gee led the Lady Cougars to the third place finish at the recent 2A Idaho State Volleyball championships and helped the Firth team dominate play during the Nuclear Conference schedule. The Lady Cougars did not lose a match in the regular season or the District 6 tournament, compiling a perfect 12-0 match record.

