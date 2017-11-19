Firth drops title game to Declo

POCATELLO - It was simply a case of too much Declo Hornets defense and not enough Firth Cougar offense on Saturday in the 2A state title game. Time after time, just when the Firth offense seemed to be moving in the right direction, the Declo defense stepped up and made a stop, forced a turnover or tackled the Cougar with the ball for a substantial loss. Once the Hornets built up a lead and the Cougars were forced to play catch up, it was Katie bar the door as the Hornets were able to cruise to an easy 47-6 win and a perfect 13-0 season for 2017.

