Firth eliminated by Malad in baseball

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

POCATELLO - What started out as a promising day for the Firth Cougars baseball team ended just as badly as it could have. The Malad Dragons overcame an 8-4 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the seventh without making an out to send the Cougars home for the summer and secure themselves a berth in next week's State Tournament. Final score was 9-8, but it was not a fitting ending for the Cougars.

Firth came out of the dugout in the first inning swinging their bats and connecting with the ball as they would round bases enough times to take a quick 3-0 lead on the Dragons and despite giving up a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning, the Cougars seemed to be in control of the game early.

Both teams picked up a run in the second inning and the Cougars added another run in the top of the third, to lead by a score of 5-3.

That is when starting pitcher Kiel Chapman settled down and got into a rhythm on the mound.

