Firth falls to Sugar-Salem 54-23

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - Four weeks ago, the Firth Lady Cougars opened the season with three wins in four days and were on top of the world. Then the unthinkable happened. Their starting point guard, Ashlee Adams went down in a heap and the end result was a torn ACL and she was lost for the season.

No worries, the Lady Cougars are a tough lot and they fight with the best of them and they never quit. But they are also young and inexperienced and lack the depth to tangle with some of the teams they will be facing during the season, including Tuesday night's opponent, the Sugar-Salem Digger.

It was against the Diggers, in Sugar-Salem, where Adams injury occurred and it wasn't an intentional injury, it was just one of those things, the ball went one way, the leg went the other and when it was all over, so was the season for Adams.

