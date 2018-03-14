Firth FCCLA project 'Makes Cents'

Firth High School sophomore Ashley Pehrson is "Making Cents" for her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project.

"I decided to developed my project, 'Making Cents,' because of the lack of financial education among people of high school age," she said. "To develop my project, I did lot of research and spoke with my advisor and other adults."

Pehrson explained, "Through my research, I discovered there are basically two types of people—savers (43 percent) and spenders (56 percent)."

