Firth FCCLA strikes gold at districts

The Firth chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in February in the Sixth District STAR Event competition at Rigby High School. Under the direction of adviser, Janice Anthony, the Firth High School chapter had 12 teams, involving 16 FCCLA members, compete in STAR Events. Eleven teams placed first in their areas and qualified for the State STAR Event competition in Boise this April.

STAR Events stands for Students Taking Action with Recognition. The students generate a project adapted toward their family, school or community needs. Then, the students create a presentation using a speech, along with visual aids, and present it to a panel of three judges. They are scored from 0-100 points and receive a medal according to their score; bronze being 1-69.99, silver being 70-89.99, and gold being 90-100.

To read the complete story, read the Thursday, March 2, edition of the Morning News.