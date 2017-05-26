Firth graduates 57 on Thursday

Fifty-seven graduates received their diplomas from Firth High School Thursday evening.

Gracie Russell was the valedictorian. In her address, she cited some of the lessons she learned from teachers at Firth.

From Coach Scott Adams, she learned to be compassionate. From Sharla Cook, “endure to the end;” and from Coach P (Stewart Portela), “It is more valiant to fail than to cheat.”

She concluded, “From Firth High School, we take friendships, memories and lessons. As B.B. King stated, ‘The beautiful thing about learning is nobody can take it away from you.’”

