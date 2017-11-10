Firth High School honors veterans at assembly on Thursday

Under the leadership of military teacher Stewart Portela and student directors Gunner Vasquez and Sadie Morrell, the Firth student body welcomed veterans and community to its veterans' assembly on Thursday at Firth High School (FHS).

Patriotic prelude music was performed by the Community Orchestra of Firth, directed by Angela Carlson. The FHS choir sang "Battle Hymn of the Republic," accompanied by the orchestra.

Firth music teacher Dave McConnehey sang "The Star-Spangled Banner;" FHS graduate Megan Walker sang "God Bless America."

The 1-148 Field Artillery brought in the colors. With the skirl of the bagpipes, the Pipes and Drum Corps from the Idaho Falls and Blackfoot Fire Departments marched into the gymnasium to play a selection of music, including "Amazing Grace."

Retired Lt. Col Dwight Richins, who served 30 years with the Army Reserve and National Guard, was deployed with the Idaho Army National Guard in combat operations with Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

"Everyone of us that's been overseas understands what that song ("God Bless America") means," he said. "Flashback, just like that to Afghanistan. I wish I could come home. I wish I could drive down the road without worrying about blowing up. I which I could go eat what I want to eat, watch what I want to watch, go where I wanted to go. To see the beautiful clouds and skies of Idaho."

