Firth hosts 2A District 6 Track

The Firth Cougars had the pleasure of hosting the 2018 2A District 6 Track and Field Championships but the end results showed that there wasn't much of a home track advantage. The Firth girls, who have been having a great spring, struggled at times matching their season best times.

There were some good performances like the state best time turned in by the Girls 4 X 400 Meter Relay Team that bodes well for the state meet next week. The team of Park, Schiess, McKinnon and Robbins posted a time of 4:14 for the distance and that places them in potential gold medal territory for the 2A rankings.

