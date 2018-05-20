Firth just misses comeback in consolation game

The Firth Cougars baseball team began the year with a record of 3-9. That is when the team began to believe that they were as good as their coaches had been telling them and they began to trust in themselves. A lot of that had to do with the way the two seniors on the team, Victor Burkhart and Coby Johnson began to treat the younger players on the team. The Cougars began to trust each other's play and they began to play like a team and they began to win.

What followed was a ten game win streak, a sweep of the regular season schedule in the always tough Nuclear Conference and then a sweep through the the DIstrict 6 tournament. That got them where they had desired to be all along and that was in the Idaho State 2A Baseball tournament.

