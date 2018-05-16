Firth looks for 2A title in softball

When Firth and West Jefferson met for the District 6 championships, the Cougars were on a roll and had beaten the Panthers in a 10 run mercy rule game. After the Panthers came back to beat the Cougars twice to take the championship, both teams found out their fate in the 2A Idaho State Softball Tournament bracket and neither team should be overly happy.

The Panther get the dubious honor of facing Declo in the first round, but Firth may have gotten the worse of it as they face once beaten Melba who has won 22 games in a row, and boasts a 26-1 record.

Firth had a winning streak of their own earlier in the season, so they know that anybody can beat anybody once and that is the way they have to approach this game. Melba is beatable, after all, they did lose one game during the regular season. Firth also has a pair of capable pitchers and plenty of hitting, so they can stay with just about anybody in the state and that includes Melba. With Kelsey Cardenas and Megan Jolley in the circle, they can stay with anybody and they proved just that against some 3A schools this spring. They also have plenty of hitting with the likes of the Barker girls and Makayla Park who can get on a streak and get five or six hits in a row. If that happens, they will stay in any game that they play.

