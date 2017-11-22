Firth now 4-0, down Sugar-Salem

FIRTH - Trailing by 13 points entering the fourth and final period of play, nobody in the Firth gymnasium could have imagined what they were about to see, a comeback for the ages. That is what happened as the gritty five from Firth rallied to get within one point at 37-36 with 20 seconds left in the contest. That is when the Lady Cougars were able to get a steal, take the ball down the floor and with seven seconds left in the contest, Ashlee Adams stepped up and drilled a three pointer to give the Cougars not only the lead, but the win by a final of 39-37.

