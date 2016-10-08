Firth over RIrie

RIRIE — Firth went on the road to Ririe and and ruined the Bulldogs' senior night with a 28-7 win over the home team.

The Cougars took the lead when Damon Folkman connected on a long touchdown pass with Levi Adams.

Ririe took the lead in the second quarter after taking advantage of the Cougars only big mistake on the night. Firth turned the ball over deep in its own territory on a mishandled backwards pass and the Bulldogs drove 12 yards to take a 7-6 lead.

Folkman hit Adams again before the half and Firth went in up 14-7.

