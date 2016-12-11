Firth remains unbeaten

By FRED DAVIS

FIRTH - Three time defending state champion Firth was seemingly in cruise control through three quarters of their game against 3A powerhouse Fruitland on Saturday night when the wheels fell off of the Cougar train.

Firth had been playing ball the way that Firth does, great defense, mixed in with full court pressure and had taken advantage of mistakes by the Grizzlies to build a thirteen point lead heading into the fourth period. That is when the Grizzlies put up numbers that Firth hadn't seen all year. It was easily the worst quarter the Cougars had played and when it was over, the Grizzlies had outscored the Cougars 21-8 in the fourth alone and had tied the game, sending it into overtime.

