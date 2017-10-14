Firth rolls over West Jefferson

FIRTH - The Firth Cougars welcomed the West Jefferson Panthers to town for a little game of tackle football. In what some would have said was a must win situation for the Cougars if they entertained any hope of a Nuclear Conference title, the Cougars also wanted to send their seniors out with an important win as the regular season winds down.

The Cougars had been stumbling along in this season with some very good wins on the resume, but some puzzling losses as well. There were wins over Soda Springs, Malad and Salmon, but also some puzzling losses against West Side and Ririe to go along with the homecoming loss against South Fremont when they held a 14-0 lead.

There was nothing left to chance on this cold, windy Friday night, as the Cougars ran the ball to the left, right and up the middle, trouncing the Panthers in the process. Final score was Firth 34 and West Jefferson 13.

