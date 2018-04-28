Firth runs win streak to eight games

Several weeks ago, the Firth Cougars were mired in a slump. They weren't winning games that were there for the taking and they were not doing the little things that would have helped them win. They didn't move runners over, they were dropping balls in the outfield and missing plays in the infield they weren't hitting or pitching the way they are capable of doing. In short, they weren't enjoying America's past time at all and their record showed it.

Conference play was a game or two away and the Cougars looked like anything but a team that could challenge for the Nuclear Conference title. That was then and this is now!

On Friday afternoon, the Cougars took a pair of games from Gooding and they made it look easy. The final scores were 16-0 and 13-3 and they were both mercy rule endings and the pair of wins has pushed the winning streak to eight straight.

