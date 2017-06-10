Firth School Board approve 2017-18 budget

FIRTH – The 2017-18 school budget for Firth School District #59 was approved by school board members on Thursday evening.

School District Business Manager Julie Cederberg said, “It’s a balanced budget and the same budget as year.

“Firth School District has 15 different funds,” she said. “They are defined by the purpose for which it is used.”

The general fund totals about $5.3 million. Salaries and expenses of the school district come from this fund. There are five state funds that include vocational, driver’s education and technology. There are four federal funds, including direct funding, Title 1A for special needs and economically needed and Title 6B, special education funds.

