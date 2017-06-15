Firth-Shelley City Council reports

Members of the Firth and Shelley city councils met in their respective city on Tuesday evening.

—In Firth, the council members hired Forsgren and Associates to update the sewer study in Firth.

"Firth has a preliminary study that does not include a mechanical plant," City Clerk Robert Dial said. "To fund the project, the city can receive a low-interest loan up to $3 million from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)."

"We need to make decisions on what has to be done," Firth Mayor Vincent Winn Larson said. "That's what the preliminary study will help us decide." —In Shelley, city council members approved the change of hours at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the city office. Driver's licenses, titles and registrations can be obtained through this office.

As of July 1, hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Fifty percent of our customers come from Idaho Falls," Sandy Gaydusek, Shelley City Clerk/Treasurer, said.

For the complete story, read the Friday, June 16, edition of the Morning News.