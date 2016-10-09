Firth teen finishes in DYW Top 10

Heather Richardson, the Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Firth/Shelley, was one of the top 10 finalists at the state competition on Saturday evening in Idaho Falls.

Competitors in the DYW contest can earn college scholarships. Richardson earned a $300 scholarship for being one of the top 10 finalists, a $300 scholarship for self-expression, a $400 scholarship for interview, a $450 scholarship for the DL Evans Overall Scholastic Award and $450 for the DL Evans “Be Your Best Self Award.”

About her DYW experience, Richardson said, “I’ve never been around such confident people. I’ve met 39 new friends. Everyone built each other up; we were high fiving each other as we went on stage. It was an incredible experience.”

Bingham County was well represented in the contest. Besides Richardson, Brielle Williams represented Snake River, Ally Pack represented Blackfoot and Isabelle Beck represented Aberdeen.

