Firth topples New Plymouth

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - The New Plymouth Pilgrims braved the wintry weather to travel the width of Southern Idaho to take on the defending state 2A Champion Firth Cougars and they may want to rethink tackling the Cougars again after falling 60-30. The game really came down to about seven or eight minutes of play. Three and a half minutes of the first half and the first few minutes of the third quarter. Firth exploded from the gate to begin the game, scoring the first eleven points of the game and then outscoring the Pilgrims to begin the second half 20-4. That total, 31-4 was 27 of the 30 point final margin of victory.

"Coach wanted us to get a good fast start on the night and I think that we accomplished that tonight," Captain Damon Folkman said. "We wanted to establish ourselves offensively and defensively and I think that we did that as a team."

The Cougars were relentless at both ends of the court, forcing the Pilgrims into a handful of turnovers that helped to stretch the lead.

New Plymouth did not give up, in fact, in the second quarter the Pilgrims were able to close a 15 point lead to only 8 by half time on the strength of a pair of three pointers and a steal and layup by senior Lah Say. That short burst allowed the Pilgrims to go the half trailing 27-19 and that was the closest that they would be able to come to the Cougars for the remainder of the game.

"When we get our press working like we did tonight, we get some pretty good looks at the basket," Folkman said. "And when Wil (Park) is hitting the outside shot like he was tonight, the game really gets pretty fun."

Park led the Cougars in scoring on the night, nailing three triples and accounting for a game high 19 points. Folkman added 18 and Grayson Nelson chipped in with 13 to lead a very balanced scoring attack for Firth.

Kiel Chapman added 8 and Remington Chapman had two to complete the Cougars scoring.

New Plymouth was led by Say's 8 points. Riley Harris had 5, Trey Lavender had 5 and Dylan Hendry had 4 points as the Pilgrims struggled to keep up with the Cougars and struggled offensively getting off decent shots.

New Plymouth will stay on the Eastern side of the state and will tackle the Shelley Russets on Saturday afternoon with a tip time of 4:00 p.m.

Firth will remain at home and will entertain 3A Fruitland with a game time of 4 p.m.

