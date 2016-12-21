Firth topples South Fremont 55-37

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - The last time that Firth suited up for a home basketball game, the Cougars looked anything but the Cougars who had stormed through their first five games undefeated. Sure the Cougars were playing short handed, missing a couple of starters, and not being able to utilized captain Damon Folkman much as he sat on the bench with injuries suffered at the hands of the Sugar-Salem Diggers. Compound that with the fact that the Cougars just didn't play Firth basketball. There were missed passes and scoring opportunities, several times junior varsity players were forced into action and that did not go well either. Then you add into the equation that the Diggers caught fire and simply shot their way into a lead that the Cougars could not overcome. The result of all that was the first lost of the season for the Cougars and the need to get healthy again and start playing Firth basketball once again.

