Firth tops Malad with 4th quarter comeback

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - There were times on Saturday night that the height of Malad made it seem that the game was an exhibition between Idaho State University and the home standing Firth Cougars. The Dragons simply towered over the Cougars and they are also a much more experienced team, with seven seniors dotting the lineup against the Cougars.

When you added in the fact that the Cougars were playing their second full game without the services of point guard, do everything Ashlee Adams, who tore an ACL and is awaiting surgery to repair the damage.

Coach Sharla Cook has been doing a masterful job from the bench. She has the girls from Firth playing hard and playing well and more than anything else, believing in themselves.

Nobody threw in the towel when Adams went down with the injury, nobody complains when a call goes the way of the other team, and they pay attention when getting instructions from Coach Cook.

All of those possibilities presented themselves to the Cougars on Saturday night.

