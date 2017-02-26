Firth tops Soda Springs, going to state

By GREG EICHELBERGER

POCATELLO — It's been a tough season for the Firth Cougars, and their last game was no different, but things came together at Highland High School on Saturday with a come-from-behind victory against Soda Springs, 58-50, in the state tournament play-in game.

Overcoming not only illness in January and February, the squad had to play an inordinate amount of contests just to make up for cancelled ones and that left precious little room for much needed rest.

No one can say for sure, but perhaps fatigue plagued the club in the play-in game against the Cardinals (12-11), when Firth fell behind by 10 points (21-11) at 4:05 of the second quarter after Soda banged home consecutive three-pointers. This stunning exhibition caused the normally stoic head coach Scott Adams to call a timeout in an effort to stop the bleeding.

