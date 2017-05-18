Firth track heads to state

By FRED DAVIS

FIRTH - Firth won't have the largest group of athletes going to the 2A State Track and Field Meet in Middleton this Friday and Saturday. That doesn't change the fact that those who are going are expecting big things.

You can start with jump specialist Damon Folkman. Last year as a junior, Folkman won all three of the jumps events that he entered, the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump.

Folkman has also launched an assault on the school's record books with his prowess at those three events, in fact, he leads all classifications in the state in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet 8 inches. He is also the 2A leader by over two feet in the long jump and has the best triple jump in the state in the classification as well.

