Firth upset by North Fremont 54-53

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - The Firth Cougars have suffered through some hard times of late and that may be an understatement in this year of unusual snowfall, rough roads and the nearly two weeks of suffering through no basketball due to illness in the basketball team. In those two weeks, Firth had exactly two practices and one game and to make things worse, when a game on Tuesday was cancelled due to excessive snowfall, they weren't even allowed to practice and they sorely needed some time on the court.

On Thursday night, North Fremont came to town to play Firth, exactly twenty four hours after Firth had seen the court in game conditions for the first time in thirteen days. That game on Wednesday was a big success for the Cougars as they dismantled the West Jefferson Panthers by a score of 72-24.

North Fremont is not West Jefferson and although they had not been able to handle Ririe as Firth had done two weeks ago, they have talent and they came ready to hunt some Cougar and it was evident from the opening tip. Thirty two minutes of playing time later, North Fremont left Firth with a 54-53 win in a game that left most fans as breathless as the players on the floor.

Please read the entire article in Friday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.