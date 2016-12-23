Firth wins over West Side

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - With just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the West Side Pirates nailed a long bucket to put themselves ahead by a score of 31-20. At that point in time, the Firth Athletic Director looked at me and commented, "It just isn't our night tonight. We are not playing very well at all."

At the point, Coach Scott Adams called a timeout and after the one minute break, a totally different Firth Cougar team returned to the court.

Over the next four minutes of play, the Firth defense got six stops and the offense would score nine unanswered points to close the quarter out and get within a single bucket at 31-29 in favor of West Side.

These two teams have had great games before and this one could go down in the books as one of the best ever. It was just ten short months ago that these same two teams were hooked up in a dandy in the Nampa Center in the finals of the 2A state championships.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.