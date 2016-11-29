Firth's boys basketball jamboree

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - In the final scheduled boys basketball jamboree, there was good, there was bad and there was plenty of ugly. Three teams gathered in Firth, of course the home standing Cougars, the Aberdeen Tiger and the South Fremont Cougars for a little round robin play.

Taking the floor first were the Firth Cougars and Aberdeen Tigers who were revisiting an old rivalry of a few years ago and the two teams put on a show with some stellar outside shooting and hustling play. The first stanza of play, (teams would play two quarters against an opponent), the score ended at 23-20 in favor of Aberdeen, but the impressive thing was the shooting, especially from long range.

Will Park nailed a trio of long range jumpers and his Cougar team mates would add another three triples, only to be outdone by the Tigers, who brought their shooting skills with them from across the county.

As the two teams settled down for their second quarter of play, defense took over and the teams were a bit sloppy at times, which can only be expected.

Aberdeen struggled inside and the Cougars were able to take advantage of better rebounding to move the ball up and down the floor and won the quarter and ultimately the combined score of both quarters, moving ahead 32-26 by the time the buzzer sounded. A very good beginning to the evening for the Firth squad.

Please read the entire article in Tuesday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.