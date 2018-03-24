Firth's Johnson signs with Odessa College

Firth High School senior Coby Johnson has decided to take his talents to the next level as a rodeo cowboy and he signed a letter of intent to attend and ride bulls for Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. Johnson will be the second Bingham County rodeo participant to sign with Odessa College in the past two years, following Snake River cowgirl Timmi Hutchings who signed a year ago.

The 2017 Idaho State Rodeo Champion in the Bull Riding event, was recruited by Odessa head coach Clint Aragon to the team.

