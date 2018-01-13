Firths tops South Fremont in battle of Cougars

FIRTH - The Firth Cougars have never backed down from a challenge and in fact, often times go out of their way to schedule teams that will offer them the stiffest challenge possible. This was the case on Friday night as the Firth version of the Cougars welcomed in 3A opponent South Fremont's Cougars to the friendly confines of the Firth gymnasium. South Fremont, arguably, is in the midst of a rebuilding season, with a lot of youth on the bench and on the floor. The same holds true of Firth, and the two teams scrapped with each other like a pair of alley cats in the inner city.

The flow of the game went back and forth for 30 of the 32 minutes of play, before the Firth Cougars would take control with excellent defense and some timely shooting to prevail by the final of 58-53.

