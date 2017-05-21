Five Bingham County athletes win nine golds at state

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BOISE - Bingham County athletes returned from Boise and the Idaho State Track and Field Championships with a bushel full of medals, including nine gold medals in the hands of five of the area's finest athletes. Peytin Drollinger of Shelley led the gold medal charge with three, as she swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Michelle Pratt of Blackfoot and Damon Folkman of Firth each brought home a pair of gold medals.

Just a few inches or a half a second here and there could have meant even more gold medals for the local track stars, as several just missed and had to settle for silver medals instead, including Folkman, Pratt, Derek Thomas of Blackfoot and Kassidee Campbell of Snake River.

