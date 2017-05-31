Five Broncos on All Region 4A Baseball team

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Led by three senior first team selections, the Blackfoot Broncos placed five players on the 4A Region 5/6 All Regional Teams. Pacen Hayes and George Sabena both were named first team as infielders and Rhys Pope was named a first team outfielder. All three players also played a prominent role as pitchers for the Broncos this past season.

In addition to the three seniors, second baseman/catcher Conner Kershaw and outfield Daden Jorgensen both were named to the second team.

Sabena, Pope and Hayes all played prominent roles in the Broncos surge during the final weeks of the regular season and into the district play-offs with their play and their bats at the top of the order. In addition, they all were instrumental on the mound for the Broncos throughout the season.

