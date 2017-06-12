Flag ceremony at American Legion post Wednesday

In honor of Flag Day, the Blackfoot American Legion Post #23 (436 N. Fisher St.) will host a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Community members, veterans and the Coast Guard will take part in the ceremony. Its purpose is to honor veterans and demonstrate how to properly retire an American flag. There is deep significance behind the act of disposing of an American flag that’s no longer serviceable. Members of a local Boy and Cub scout troops will demonstrated exactly how it needs to be done. First, the retired flag must be burned in a fire pit then saluted. When all that’s left is ashes, these will be put them into a container and them buried. For individuals who have any questions about proper flag disposal or retirement, anyone is encouraged to come to American Legion Post 23 to find out more information.