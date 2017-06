The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation dropped the amount of water that was released from Palisades Reservoir by 4,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Friday.

Hydrologist Corey Loveland with the Bureau of Reclamation said, "There should not be any flooding. The flows have dropped quite a bit to the south on the Snake and at Henry's Lake."

The full story is in the Saturday, June 17, edition of the Morning News.