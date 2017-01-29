Fluoride varnish treatments provided by Southeast Idaho Public Health

BLACKFOOT — On Thursday, Jan. 25 Registered Dental Hygienist (RDHEA) April Guidinger, provided Fluoride Varnish for children. The varnish clinic is provided monthly to every child whether or not they are insured. Children with their first tooth through age of 13 are eligible for the treatment.

"The varnish helps remineralized teeth and prevent cavities," Guidinger said.

According to siphidaho.com the fluoride varnish is an easy, effective, and safe way to help protect a child’s teeth and prevent cavities. Fluoride varnish can help prevent tooth decay, slow it down, or stop it from getting worse. The varnish is painted on the child’s teeth with a disposable applicator.

