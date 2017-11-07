Food Drive Helps Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center

Do you have any canned food items you'd like to donate? Then come donate a canned food item or two at Paisley Cakes. They are hosting a drive-through canned food drive from Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 17 at their main store, 1800 E. Airport Road.

The reason for the drive is to assist the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center's food pantry. The business will be accepting any and all non-perishable food items in the drive-through.

"Our goal is to get as many canned food items donated as possible," Lanae Workman, co-owner, said. "The community has been generous. We hope that they continue to donate for the next two weeks."

For more information, please read the Nov. 8 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.