Former Blackfoot woman sworn in as firefighter in Florida

In November, former Blackfoot resident Camilyn Elison, was sworn in as a full time firefighter for the Sumter County Fire and EMS in Florida.

Elison, graduated from Blackfoot High School in 2010. During her junior and senior year she was a student athletic trainer under the direction of Coach Mike Torgerson. After graduation, she went off to Boise State University for two years. She later transferred to Valencia College in Central Florida in collaboration with the Fire Rescue Institute.

"I honestly didn't know women did firefighting until I moved to Florida," Elison said. "I had never seen one in the field so I didn't really think about it or know it was an option. I did the student athletic training under Coach Torgerson at Blackfoot and started school for that in Boise."

