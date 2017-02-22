Former detective sentenced

In a plea agreement, former Blackfoot police detective Paul Richard Hardwicke pleaded guilty to one count of possession of legend drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are misdemeanors. He was sentenced on Tuesday by Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge James Barrett.

"You have received a very favorable recommendation from the state," Barrett said.

One count one, Hardwicke was sentenced to 180 days in jail; all 180 days were suspended. He was fined $100; court costs are $197.50 and he was given two years formal probation.

Restitution is $1,095 and the defense and the state slit the cost of the preliminary hearing transcript.

On count two, Hardwicke was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. He was fined $100; court costs are $197.50. He has two-years probation. Sentences on both counts will be served concurrently, not consecutively.

"I have thought long and hard about this case," Barrett said. "I thought of giving you a longer prison sentence but came down on the side of getting you help. Jail time will not make you better.

