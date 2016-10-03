Fort Hall to be home for new $35 million casino

The Fort Hall Business Council passed a resolution approving the funding for a new $35 million Casino Expansion Phase II project. The selected construction contract is Ormond Builders, Inc. of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The new 72,984 square-foot casino project will be directly attached to the existing Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center.

Ormond Builders was one of several bids submitted and carefully reviewed by the Business Council and Tribes Project team that includes the Tribes Finance, Planning, TERO/TOSHA, and Gaming staff. The scope of the work to be provided in the final construction agreement includes a one story new casino, an 8,084 square-foot bingo hall, and pre-function corridor with connected storage. The pre-function corridor and storage, planned for location along the north side of the existing Chiefs Events Center, will complete functional requirements not undertaken during the Phase I construction of the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Events Center.

The new bingo hall will provide patrons immediate access to the games located on the casino floor as well as the food and beverage venues included in the casino project. Ormond Builders are eager to start project mobilization and construction beginning later this month. The official groundbreaking of the new casino has been confirmed for Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at 12 p.m. on the west end of the hotel. The Council’s unanimous decision to engage Ormond Builders of Idaho Falls is another example of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ efforts to promote business opportunities for Eastern Idaho employers. Phase II Casino project is an expansion of the existing Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. The new casino and hotel & event center will be the premier entertainment destination in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.