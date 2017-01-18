Fort Hall Elementary celebrates DARE graduates

Eighteen, fifth-graders, from Fort Hall Elementary, graduated the DARE program Wednesday. The fifth graders attended a one-hour class every week for 10 weeks learning how the effects of drugs can be damaging to themselves, their friends and their family members. They also learn a variety of ways to avoid drugs and to just say no. To graduate the program the students are required to write an essay about what they learned in DARE. Gabriel Montoya was chosen to read his essay to the teachers and parents that attended the graduation and received a stuffed version of the D.A.R.E mascot Daren.

