Fort Hall Elementary royalty names

Fort Hall Elementary Royalty was named on Thursday afternoon at the school.

Scarlette Stagner, age 10, was named Fort Hall Elementary Princess 2016-17. Yezlyn Ariwite was named First Attendant and Miss Congeniality; Nirella (Lala) was named Second Attendant.

Asked why she ran for princess, Scarlette said, "To show everyone I'm a good dancer and I'm nice and friendly."

Scarlette is a fifth grader. Yeslyn and Lala are second graders.

Wegus Coby was named Fort Hall Elementary Brave 2016-17. He was the only contestant for this honor. He is in second grade.