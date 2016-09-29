Fort Hall Elementary royalty names

Scarlette Stagner was crowned Fort Hall Elementary Princess 2016-17 on Thursday afternoon. She receives the crown from Isabelle Rodrigez, the 2015-16 Princess. Fort Hall Elementary royalty for 2016-17 are (from left) Nirella (Lala) Preacher, second attendant; Yezlyn Ariwite, first attendant and Miss Congeniality; and Scarlette Stagner, Princess. Second grader Wegus Coby is the Fort Hall Elementary Brave for 2016-2017. This brave dances in the boys' grass dance at Fort Hall Elementary on Thursday afternoon. Blackfoot High School teacher Merrill Smith dances in a men's fancy dance.Many girls danced in the girls' fancy dance at Fort Hall Elementary on Thursday afternoon.tary was Fort Hall Elementary Princess Scarlette Stagner leads her court around the circle on Thursday afternoon at the school.
Thursday, September 29, 2016
Fort Hall, ID

Fort Hall Elementary Royalty was named on Thursday afternoon at the school.
Scarlette Stagner, age 10, was named Fort Hall Elementary Princess 2016-17. Yezlyn Ariwite was named First Attendant and Miss Congeniality; Nirella (Lala) was named Second Attendant.
Asked why she ran for princess, Scarlette said, "To show everyone I'm a good dancer and I'm nice and friendly."
Scarlette is a fifth grader. Yeslyn and Lala are second graders.
Wegus Coby was named Fort Hall Elementary Brave 2016-17. He was the only contestant for this honor. He is in second grade.

