Fort Hall Elementary royalty names
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Thursday, September 29, 2016
Fort Hall, ID
Fort Hall Elementary Royalty was named on Thursday afternoon at the school.
Scarlette Stagner, age 10, was named Fort Hall Elementary Princess 2016-17. Yezlyn Ariwite was named First Attendant and Miss Congeniality; Nirella (Lala) was named Second Attendant.
Asked why she ran for princess, Scarlette said, "To show everyone I'm a good dancer and I'm nice and friendly."
Scarlette is a fifth grader. Yeslyn and Lala are second graders.
Wegus Coby was named Fort Hall Elementary Brave 2016-17. He was the only contestant for this honor. He is in second grade.
