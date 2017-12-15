Fort Hall home 'a total loss'

On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2017, at about 11:30 p.m. Fort Hall Dispatch (FH) received a call on a home fire in Arbon Valley, which is located in the Bannock Creek District of the Fort Hall Indian reservation 10 miles south of Interstate 86.

Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded and was assisted by the following units from Power County Fire, Chubbuck Fire, Power County Sheriff and Fort Hall Police.

There were no people harmed in the fire because they evacuated safely. The home is a "conventional built home" and is considered a total loss. Cause of fire is still under investigation.