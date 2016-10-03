Fort Hall man in Aberdeen crash

Marcelino Albino, 25, of Fort Hall was arrested by the Idaho State Police on Sunday following a two-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 39, just south of Aberdeen.

Albino was driving northbound on SH39 in a 2004 GMC Envoy and attempted to make a left turn and collided with a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound on SH39. The Pontiac was driven by Mckayla Elquezabal, 21, of American Falls.

Elquezabal and her passenger Dustin Brown, 23, of Twin Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. A juvenile was also transported to the hospital.

Albino was taken into custody by the Idaho State Police and transported to the Bingham County Jail.

Alcohol was involved.

State Highway 39 was blocked for approximately one hour.