Fort Hall man accused of beheading cat backs out of plea agreement

A Fort Hall man accused of beheading a cat has backed out of a plea agreement, and now prosecutors are planning to refile an animal cruelty charge.

Jesse Longoria, 45, was in magistrate court in Bingham County for a sentencing hearing Thursday when he requested to withdraw his guilty plea to misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

During the hearing, Longoria claimed he must have been influenced by the unknown substance at the time. Longoria told Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer he did not want to be known as a “wife beater” and would not have pleaded guilty to such a charge while in a normal state of mind.

Boyer reluctantly allowed Longoria to withdraw his plea.

