Fort Hall man dies in Chubbuck crash

CHUBBUCK — On Thursday, June 8, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a single vehicle fatality crash occurred on Batiste (Frontage) Road at the Portneuf River, west of Chubbuck.

A 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Marc Tendoy, 22, of Fort Hall, was westbound on Batiste Road when he went off the left shoulder of the road, lost control and struck a tree on the bank of the Portneuf River.

Tendoy and his two passengers; Shantel Martinez, 21, of Pocatello and Gralund Osborne, 33, of Pocatello, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Tendoy succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Martinez and Osborne were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Tendoy and Osborne were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, Martinez was wearing her seatbelt. Notification of the next of kin has been made.