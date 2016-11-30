Fort Hall students tell the story of how they received their spiritual names

The students at Fort Hall Elementary have been busy for the last month learning about their heritage and native traditions. One of the traditions that is important is when they receive their spiritual name.

"Our spiritual names, that are given to us as children are very important," said Evan Jay, 10. "My grandma (gagoo) gave me my spiritual name,Babizhi'I, which means weasel. She named me as a water animal because water animals are powerful. She said just like I am powerful, fun and always want to be helpful to others."